Young Lakeville musicians play at Mall of America store

Students Elsie and Claire Chen and Morgan Robitaille from the Minnesota Valley Conservatory of Music perform Feb. 18 at the American Girl store at the Mall of America. Photo submitted.

Fifteen students from the Minnesota Valley Conservatory of Music played their hearts out Feb. 18 for the release of new a American Girl doll named Tenney Grant, who is a musician.

The store’s experience manager contacted Helen Peterson, director of the conservatory, a few weeks ago wondering if she could get together a few talented girls and boys to play for the special day.

“The response was overwhelming, everyone wanted to play,” Peterson said.

The store provided a buffet lunch for the musicians throughout the day in a private dining room and gave each young musician a Tenney doll to thank them for playing. Every student prepared five to 10 minutes of solo music to share and several played in duets and groups.

Lakeville students who participated included Silje Grasdahl, Morgan Robitaille, Elsie and Claire Chen, and Tessa Sauder. Brooke Boerger of Elko also was a participant.

Minnesota Valley Conservatory of Music is located in Burnsville and offers private and group music instruction for people of all ages. For more information, visit mnvconservatory.com or Peterson at 952-412-0265.