AVHS presents ‘Broadway 2017’

Tenth-grader Uzo Ngwu, center, and other students at Apple Valley High School rehearse Tuesday for “Broadway 2017.” (Photo submitted)

Apple Valley High School will present “Broadway 2017: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” Feb. 24-March 5 in the school’s theater. More than 100 AVHS students are involved in the production as singers, dancers, instrumentalists and theater technicians.

Billed as “a musical celebration of all the ways we travel,” the show will be presented at the school at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25 and March 3-4, and 2 p.m. Feb. 26 and March 5. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $5 for students, and are available at www.seatyourself.biz/avhs; tickets also will be available at the box office 30 minutes before show time.