Burnsville mayor promotes unity in annual address

Elizabeth Kautz

Challenges include public safety, landfill

Say hello to your neighbors, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz urged. Don’t rush to judgment based on appearance or stereotype. Treat others — all others — like you want to be treated.

Amid fraught political times, Kautz opened her annual State of the City address Wednesday with a call for understanding.

“Today, it is more important than ever to put community over self,” she said in the address hosted by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce at the city’s Ames Center. “There is only one way to stop a growing divide, and that is by coming together.”

She reviewed the events of 2016, from positive citizen survey results to trying times for a Police Department that experienced two officer-involved fatal shootings.

“I am very proud to say that in 2016, 96 percent of our residents — and 94 percent of our businesses — rated Burnsville as either a ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ place to live or make a living,” said Kautz, who is in her 22nd year as mayor.

She touted the city’s AAA bond rating and noted that the City Council approved a 3.6 percent levy increase for 2017 that will raise an added $1.15 million.

Rising costs of employee services, increased maintenance and construction costs and the need to replenish funds that were cut or reduced during the recession — such as the parks capital fund and emerald ash borer prevention fund — contributed to the tax increase, she said.

The owner of a median-valued Burnsville home spends less than $80 a month in property taxes to support city services, Kautz said.

On Feb. 21 the council approved a request for bids for major renovations at the police station and City Hall — the first phase of a program to update aging city buildings, she said.

“The multipurpose building on Civic Center Parkway — which houses our law enforcement staff on one side and city staff on the other — was built in 1988, and has never had a significant renovation,” she said. “This project includes a complete overhaul of the police area, as well as redesigning community and meeting room space in City Hall.”

A $7.4 million replacement of more than 16,000 old water meters in the city is also underway, Kautz noted. The new equipment will provide real-time data on water usage and real-time leak detection.

A bigger project — the state’s replacement of the 60-year-old Interstate 35W bridge over the Minnesota River — is slated to begin in 2019, the mayor said.

And planning continues for bus rapid transit Orange Line from Minneapolis to Burnsville, which will have two stations here — one in the Heart of the City near Nicollet Avenue and one on Burnsville Parkway, she said. They will be up by 2020, she said.

Dakota County’s action last year to eventually exit the metro-wide Counties Transit Improvement Board jeopardized Orange Line funding, “but I am pleased to say that all parties have come to the table and agreed that, regardless of affiliations, this project must be funded,” Kautz said.

She touted the city’s environmental stewardship, noting that Burnsville reached the fourth step in Minnesota’s GreenStep Cities program.

From 2005 to 2015, greenhouse gases from city operations dropped by 17 percent, she said. “And we continue to look for ways to further reduce our carbon footprint.”

An agreement between the state Pollution Control Agency and the owners of the Freeway Landfill to clean up the site west of I-35W fell through, Kautz said. Now, a “long, drawn-out challenge and process” likely “marred with legal challenges” is beginning through a federal Superfund action, she said.

“However, if it results in the protection of our future drinking water, it will be worth it,” Kautz said.

“What this means for future development in the area” — known as the Minnesota River Quadrant — “is still unknown, but we remain optimistic,” Kautz said. “And we will not let uncertainties stop us from looking toward the future.”

She touted the Ames Center’s 2016 operating loss of $32,000 — a third of what was projected and the lowest in the history of the city-owned center, which opened in 2009.

Last year’s officer-involved fatal shootings were the first in Burnsville in 35 years, Kautz said.

“While every loss of life is tragic, these incidents also highlight the difficult, dangerous and challenging situations our officers face every single day,” she said.

“Not just in Burnsville, but nationwide, their jobs are becoming more scrutinized, more thankless and more dangerous. However, with the leadership of our police chief, Eric Gieseke, we do not let those tragic events define us.”

The Fire Department is challenged by an aging population, aging building, large structure fires and increasing call loads (up 10 percent in 2016), Kautz said.

Last year the department received a $1.1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that will fund four additional firefighter-paramedics for two years, she said.

“This new peak-demand unit, which will begin in March, will provide more hands on deck to respond to our ever-growing emergency call load,” Kautz said.

She praised the VisionOne91 improvements in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District that came to fruition in 2016, notably expansion and renovation of Burnsville High School, now a four-year high school instead of three.

“The building is what a modern, state-of-the-art school should look like,” Kautz said.

Two upcoming events — I Love Burnsville Week, June 3-10, and the International Festival of Burnsville on July 15 — will mark 10 years, Kautz said.

The festival “is a time for us to celebrate our welcoming and inclusive community,” she said.