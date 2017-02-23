Burnsville will appeal Rambush ruling

Burnsville will appeal a Feb. 8 ruling against the city over property inspections and enforcement at Rambush Estates Manufactured Home Park.

The City Council reached consensus to appeal the ruling in a closed session Tuesday with City Attorney Joel Jamnik, according to City Manager Heather Johnston.

Dakota County District Judge Colleen G. King ruled that the city exceeded its authority in 2015 by inspecting the park and ordering corrective actions — primarily for “nonconforming” carports and attached awnings, outdoor storage and trash containers left in view.

The ruling came in a class action lawsuit filed by Rambush Estate homeowner Kathryn Eich, who was told her carport and a trash container and wheelbarrow on her rented lot violated city code.

Rambush Estates was inspected as part of a three-year program to inspect all Burnsville properties for code violations. The city has replaced its traditional complaint-driven approach to property-code inspections with a “proactive” approach.