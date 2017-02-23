Community Connections will have 50 community groups

Former Minnesota Viking long-snapper Mike Morris is just one of the attractions coming to “Community Connections” a new family friendly event March 4 at the Eagan Community Center.

The event involves giveaways, games and displays from 50 different community groups and city departments.

For young families, there is free admission to the Blast indoor play area with outer space themes and tube slides. For new residents and empty-nesters there is a chance to connect with all there is to do or join in Eagan.

There will be K-9 police dog demonstrations, a scavenger hunt, mini golf, an Eagan High School jazz band performance, and vocals from both the Eagan Men’s Chorus and the Eagan Women of Note. The public can join in making a large community quilt.

Local service organizations, nonprofits, and civic organizations like The Open Door, and the American Cancer Society, and churches will be on hand in the Exhibitor Hall. City staff will also be present to answer questions and to share the recreation opportunities coming up this spring and summer.

“People who are new to Eagan, those who have just retired, or who just want to have some fun while making new connections in the community, this event was designed for them,” says Eagan Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental.

Community Connections runs from noon-4 p.m. Viking alum Mike Morris appears at 1 p.m. To check on other event times and displays go to http://www.cityofeagan.com/recreation/community-event.