Concert in Lakeville features Minnesota Orchestra director Osmo Vänskä

Minnesota Orchestra director Osmo Vänskä will perform clarinet quintets with his orchestra colleagues Feb. 26 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center. (Photo submitted)

The popular Coffee Concerts series at the Lakeville Area Arts Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary this weekend with a performance by some high-profile names in Minnesota music.

The concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, features Minnesota Orchestra director Osmo Vänskä and some of his orchestra colleagues performing clarinet quintets of Mozart and Brahms, as well as a clarinet-violin duo by Finnish composer Kalevi Aho.

“This is a rare chance to see Osmo Vänskä put down his baton and pick up his clarinet for a full recital,” Coffee Concerts series co-founder Rolf Erdahl said. “We’re thrilled he agreed to bring such an all-star lineup of performers and repertoire to Lakeville.”

Minnesota Orchestra members joining Vänskä at the concert include concertmaster Erin Keefe, principal second violin Peter McGuire, violist David Auerbach and associate principal cello Silver Ainomäe.

Erdahl and his wife, Carrie Vecchione, founded the Coffee Concerts series 10 years ago when they were looking for a performance venue for their OboeBass! duo, in which Vecchione plays oboe and Erdahl bass.

The Apple Valley couple inquired at the Lakeville Area Arts Center and were told if they started a chamber-music series there, they were welcome to be among the performers. The concert series has been held at the Lakeville venue since its inception.

This year’s Coffee Concerts series continues April 30 with the Rose Ensemble presenting “American Roots: Harmonies That Shaped a Nation.” The season closes June 4 with tango music and dance featuring dancers James Sewell and Sabine Ibes along with OboeBass!, cellist Laura Sewell and guitarist Chris Kachian.

Each concert features complimentary coffee and refreshments in the series’ informal cabaret setting, with the musicians providing some background on the pieces they’ve chosen to perform.

All the performances are on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the arts center located at 20965 Holyoke Ave. in downtown Lakeville. Concerts last about 90 minutes with intermission and a reception.

Tickets for all but the Osmo Vänskä concert are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and are available online at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com and at the door. Admission is $25 to the Osmo Vänskä performance this weekend.

More about the Coffee Concerts series is at Facebook.com/coffeeconcerts.