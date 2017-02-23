Halfway to Leprechaun Days features chili contest, bingo

Leprechaun Days Parade 2016

The Halfway to Leprechaun Days 2017 party will start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Rosemount American Legion with the Chili Cook-off Contest and bingo games to highlight the night.

The fundraiser for the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee includes a $5 cover charge for adults, which will allow those 21 and older free beer while it lasts. Youths age 17 and under are allowed in free.

Bingo will run from 5-6:30 p.m. with prizes for the winners along with door prizes.

The cost to play is $5 for eight games.

People will have a chance to purchase Leprechaun Days T-shirts that range in price from $14-$16.

The chili will be judged in the categories of Mild, Spicy and People’s Choice with the winners to earn prizes.

“The event is family oriented and will be lots of fun,” said event volunteer John McCarthy, who attended last year’s Chili Cook-off and ended up joining the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee as its volunteer coordinator.

McCarthy is helping plan the event by signing up volunteers to work at it.

“We are very excited for the second Halfway to Leprechaun Days event because this is a great time for the committee to connect as a team and have fun,” said Leprechaun Days Committee President Steve Ball.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the community to come together and see what opportunities there are to join the committee,” Ball said.

The legion is located at 14590 Burma Ave.

More information about Rosemount Leprechaun Days is at RosemountEvents.com.

Email Tad Johnson at

[email protected]