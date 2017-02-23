Lewis working to replace health care law

2nd District representative commits to holding ‘productive, constructive’ in-person town hall

Jason Lewis

Washington, D.C., politics has dominated the news cycle in the past month as President Donald Trump entered office with Republican control of the Senate and House.

U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, R-Woodbury, says he would be doing things differently than Trump, who has created international reactions to his executive orders with regard to border security and deportation of illegal immigrants.

Lewis, who spoke with the newspaper on Tuesday, hasn’t dove into those topics with the House in the past month as he’s been focused on efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We have a job to do,” he said during a telephone interview. “I would be derelict in my duty if I didn’t fulfill my promise that I ran on for a better health care plan for the people of Minnesota.”

The new 2nd District representative acknowledges there are constituents concerned about the potential repeal of the law that created government-sponsored health care plans in the individual market.

A group of about 100 people gathered outside Lewis’ Burnsville office this month, many concerned about repeal of the ACA and Trump’s executive orders along with advocating for a face-to-face town-hall-style meeting with Lewis.

Lewis, who says he’s committed to holding a town hall, said there’s been misinformation regarding Republican plans for repeal of the ACA and some people are trying to get a jump-start on the 2018 campaign.

He said there is no plan to do away with two popular provisions of the ACA — insurance companies can’t deny coverage to a person with pre-existing health conditions and children continuing on their parents health insurance until age 26.

Lewis said four replacement bills have been heard by the Energy and Commerce Committee, some with features Lewis supports, such as tax credits for those purchasing insurance through a health savings account. He said the tax credits would increase based on age, since people typically need more health care as they age.

The ACA has led to premiums increasing so fast that people are getting priced out of the market, especially young people who are healthy, according to Lewis.

He said during a TPT Almanac interview that young people are opting to pay the ACA fine for not having insurance rather than obtaining coverage.

“The only people who are left are people … my age who are a little sicker,” Lewis said.

Another reason that health insurance premiums are increasing is because there are 1,000 counties in the United States — about one-third of the country — that have no competition as only one insurance company is offering ACA-based coverage.

In Minnesota, Gov. Mark Dayton made $310 million available last month to people who receive coverage through the individual market as an effort to buy down premium costs.

Lewis said an ACA replacement bill should make health insurance affordable and portable when a person moves from one job to another or to another state.

He said Health and Human Services Commissioner Tom Price has indicated he would remove some of the more onerous aspects of the ACA, such as requiring all people to carry pediatric coverage even if they don’t have children.

With regard to Trump’s ban on travel to America from seven predominately Muslim countries, Lewis said he would not have addressed the issue in the way the president did, as it negatively affected Green Card holders and people who helped the U.S. on the battlefield.

Lewis said the U.S. should prevent people from leaving Minneapolis and St. Paul, being radicalized by violent extremist groups and returning to America.

He noted that President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, had the support of the American people when he banned Iranians from entering America during the hostage crisis.

With regard to the recent increased efforts to deport illegal immigrants, Lewis said he supports deporting those with criminal backgrounds.

When asked if he supported a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants in American, Lewis said there will be a number of things to consider once the border is secure.

As for calls for Lewis to hold a town-hall-style meeting in the 2nd District, he said he hopes to have one.

“We will figure out a way to do it,” he said — a promise he also made in a Tuesday letter to the Star Tribune.

In the interview, Lewis said that 1st District U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, D-Mankato, hadn’t held a town hall in six years until last week.

It’s a rarity that a new member of Congress with a new administration in charge would have held a town hall in a month or so from taking office, according to Lewis.

“We know it is an orchestrated attempt on the part of the people who worked for Hillary Clinton and my opponent,” he said of the clamor for a town hall.

Lewis said he wants a town hall to be productive and constructive.

He said his schedule has been crazy, as it’s been 24/7 for the past five or six weeks.

After he was elected to his third term in 2006, former U.S. Rep. John Kline, R-Burnsville, held a town hall in April 2007 when he took many questions critical of U.S. involvement in the Iraq War. Some people had been asking for such a forum for a few months prior, but Kline staff said at the time that scheduling was routine.

The town hall was held in Lakeville South High School’s auditorium and attended by 300 people who were described as “for the most part, well behaved and civil.”

In September 2009, Kline held a more friendly affair in the same auditorium when the topic was the possible passage of the ACA.

Other House Republicans have been asked to hold an in-person town hall in recent weeks. U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Delano, was set to hold a meeting on Wednesday, while U.S. Rep. Erik Paulsen, R-Eden Prairie, has yet to hold one since being re-elected in 2016.

In the past week, Lewis has held two telephone town halls in which the participants are randomly selected.

The former talk radio show host said the conference calls were like a radio show as people were able to ask questions about issues of concern.

Some questions were about the ACA, presidential executive orders and tax reform.

Lewis maintains a House website at http://jasonlewis.house.gov. The site includes his voting record, a way to send an email to Lewis and the ability to sign up to receive his e-newsletter.

Contact Tad Johnson at [email protected] or at twitter.com/editorTJ.