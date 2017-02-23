Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 27, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $171,731.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Miguel Angel Cortes Escandon, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Movement Mortgage LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 02, 2015 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3088089

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Dated: November 18, 2016

Recorded: November 18, 2016 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3162503

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100670800018685149

Lender or Broker:

Movement Mortgage LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

Property Address:

1060 Livingston Ave,

West St. Paul, MN 55118-1442

Tax Parcel ID Number:

42-48100-20-010

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North 50 feet of the West Half of Block 20, B. Michels Addition to West St. Paul

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $173,580.45

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 07, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 10, 2017, or the next business day if October 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 23, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037083F01

