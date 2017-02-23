New ‘Carnival Concert’ at EHS

Freshman band to host carnival before performance

Photo submitted

Eagan High School freshman band students work on their carnival games for their upcoming “Carnival Concert.”

Band students at Eagan High School want to share their love of music with other families and have a little fun while they are at it.

The freshman band is holding its first-ever “Carnival Concert” starting at 5 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Eagan High School cafeteria.

There will be a carnival run by the students from 5-7 p.m. It will be filled with about 20 carnival games they designed and built with a musical twist.

Staff members gave some ideas and guidance to the games, but the students have been most involved in their creation, development and execution.

“Once they started to see the possibilities of what their idea could grow into, we even had to rein a few of them back in to reality,” band director Brett Benson said.

There will be prizes, similar to that of any carnival or arcade.

“There are even some carnival events where the students create a painting and decorate a drumstick of their very own that they can take home with them to remember the evening,” Benson said.

Following the carnival, attendees can enjoy a concert full of music that young kids would love such as music from “The Incredibles” and songs like “Thriller” and “The Great Locomotive Chase.”

“We want to simply host a great evening for these families,” Benson said.

The carnival and concert are free.

The band hopes to get younger students excited about music.

“It is a ‘look at how enjoyable the high school students have when they are together with each other as a result of heading down a musical path. You can have that too.’-style event,” Benson said.

The students are excited make some connections across the ages.

“The inspiration for this event came from two sources – the first being an attractive hook for elementary students to get fired up about participating in music, and the second being a great way for our freshmen band students to bond, grow and develop together in a manner outside of simply playing their instruments,” Benson said.

The games may be free, but bring an appetite because a concession stand run by band boosters will be open.

The Eagan High School bands will perform again March 21 (grades 10-12) and all high school bands will perform May 31. A special jazz band concert is scheduled for March. 22.