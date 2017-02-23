Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF PUBLIC NEED HEARING AND MOTION AND HEARING FOR AN ORDER TRANSFERRING TITLE AND POSSESSION OF PROPERTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

CASE TYPE: CONDEMNATION

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

District Court File No.

19HA-CV-17-574

The County of Dakota,

(C.P. 50-19)

Petitioner,

v.

U.S. Bank National Association, a United States of America national banking Association; Robert D. Wolff; Denise L. Wolff; CenturyLink, Inc., f/k/a Qwest Corporation, f/k/a U.S. West Communications, f/k/a Northwestern Bell Telephone Company; Michael W. Spangler; Beverly A. Spangler; Citizens State Bank; Michael P. Kampmeyer; Kristi E. Kampmeyer; CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp., f/k/a Minnegasco; Georgina Osei-Hyeamang; Kwame Osei-Hyeamang; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company Limited Partnership, a Texas limited partnership; DRH Energy, Inc., a Colorado corporation; Amy Campisi; Anthony Campisi; Roundbank, a Minnesota corporation; Peter A. Grigoriev; Svetlana A. Grigoriev; The Bank of New York Mellon, f/k/a The Bank of New York as Trustee for the Certificateholders CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2005-45 Mortgage Pass-through Certificates Series 2005-45; Christopher R. Treftlin; Bank of America, N.A.; Michael J. Gallant; Sheila M. Gallant; C.U. Mortgage Services, Inc.; Chad M. Cornelius; Julie N. Cornelius; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for CitiMortgage, Inc., a New York Corporation; CitiMortgage, Inc., a New York Corporation; Henry J. Tillman, Jr.; Karla Tillman; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., a California corporation; Carol A. Monter; Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., f/k/a Norwest Mortgage, Inc., a Minnesota corporation; Stanley A. Overby; Marilyn A. Overby; Midcountry Bank, a United States of America corporation; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company; Jeffrey M. Hilla; RaeAnn S. Hilla; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; Sean P. Ruhland; Michelle C. Ruhland; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for Thistle Financial, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company; Roger Gilb; Jane L. Gilb; Richard Clayton Brezina; Erikka I. Brezina; Quicken Loans, Inc., a Michigan corporation; Lynn Tharaldson; Rosemary Tharaldson; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for EverHome Mortgage Company, a Florida corporation; Internal Revenue Service; White Funeral Homes, Inc.; John L. Harrison and Rose A. Harrison, Trustees of the John L. Harrison Living Trust; Paul F. Johncox; Merchants Bank, National Association;

Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for Countrywide Bank, N.A., a United States national association; Kerry R. Field; Monica M. Field; Independent School District No. 194; Kellie J. Walia; Roger K. Walia; LSF9 Master Participation Trust; Wells Fargo Financial Minnesota, Inc.; Jason R. Durose; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation as nominee for Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, a Wisconsin corporation; Glenn R. Hashizumi; Carol A. Hashizumi; Great Southern Bank, a Missouri chartered trust company; Green Tree Servicing, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company; Douglas L. Clausnitzer; Sue E. Clausnitzer; LPP Mortgage, Ltd., a Texas limited partnership; Dawn Stensrud; Kevin Stensrud; all other parties unknown having any interest in the premises described herein, together with the unknown heirs or devisees, if any, of any of the parties that may be deceased and including unknown spouses, if any,

Respondents.

IN THE MATTER OF THE CONDEMNATION OF CERTAIN LANDS FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES

TO THE RESPONDENTS HEREINABOVE NAMED:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, YOU, and each of you, are hereby notified that on April 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, in the Dakota County Judicial Center, 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Dakota County, Minnesota, the Petitioner will present to the Court a Petition now on file with the Court for the condemnation of certain lands for highway purposes as describe in the Petition and DAKOTA COUNTY ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY MAP NO. 469, according to the map on file and of record in the Dakota County Recorders Office.

This hearing is required by Minn. Stat. 117.075. The Court will only hear testimony offered for or against granting the petition for condemnation. The Court will not hear testimony related to damages. The Petitioner prays for the appointment by the court of commissioners to ascertain and report damages that will be caused by the taking of said real estate interests.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED, that at the same time and place as stated above, Petitioner will move the Court for an order authorizing Petitioner to cause the early transfer of title of the real estate interest described in the Petition in accordance with Minn. Stat. 117.0142, effective as of May 18, 2017. At the April 19, 2017 hearing, the Petitioner will bring before the Court a motion for an order permitting the Petitioner to pay the Respondents or deposit into Court an amount equal to the approved appraised value of the affected real estate interests, thereby transferring title and possession to the real estate interests to the Petitioner as of the dates specified in the order.

In accordance with the provisions of Minn. Stat. 117.055, subd. 2, notice is hereby given that:

(1) any party wishing to challenge the public use or public purpose, necessity, or authority for a taking must appear at the court hearing on public need and state the objection or must appeal within 60 days of a court order approving public need; and

(2) a court order approving the public use or public purpose, necessity, and authority for the taking is final unless an appeal is brought within 60 days after service of the order on the party.

If the Court finds public need for the project has been proven, the Court will appoint condemnation commissioners to ascertain and report damages caused to the various owners resulting from the taking.

The objects of said Petition are to acquire fee simple absolute title, drainage and utility easements and temporary easements for highway purposes over the lands described in the Petition.

Dated: February 17, 2017

JAMES C. BACKSTROM

DAKOTA COUNTY ATTORNEY

By /s/ Thomas R. Donely

Thomas R. Donely

Assistant County Attorney

Attorney Registration No. 349938 Dakota County Judicial Center

1560 Highway 55

Hastings, MN 55033

Telephone: (651) 438-4438

Email for eService only:

[email protected]

Attorney for Dakota County

