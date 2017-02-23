Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the property will be sold on March 15, 2017. The property will be offered online at www.StorageTreasures.com and more information about the sale can be found at that website. The undersigned Acorn Mini Storage will sell at Public Sale by competitive bidding the personal property heretofore stored with the undersigned by:

Unit # 3002-Mark Partyka

sports equip., televisions, microwave, furniture, boxes of unknown content

Unit # 3006- Victor Sanchez

power miter boxes, ladders, tile saw, power tools, air compressor, tools, scaffolding, table saw, leaf blower, boxes of unknown content

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

February 23, March 2, 2017

655722