Prime Therapeutics plans to build new office space in Eagan

Building would consolidate four Minnesota offices

Prime Therapeutics LLC has plans to build a new facility in Eagan to house a large portion of its local employee base.

The pharmacy benefit managing company signed a lease with real estate developer United Properties to build on a 30-acre site known as “Boulder Lakes.” The property is located on Lake Shanahan, south of Interstate 494 and east of Dodd Road in Eagan.

The new facility will consolidate two Eagan offices plus its Edina and Mendota Heights office.

Prime’s Minnesota sites in Bloomington and on Lexington Avenue in Eagan will remain open.

The biggest reason Prime Therapeutics chose Eagan is because it’s in close proximity to their existing operations.

“The majority of our buildings are already in Eagan and we have a fantastic relationship with Eagan and we’d like it to continue,” said Brian Holmes, Prime’s assistant vice president of real estate and facilities. “It’s a great location with easy access to major highways. We’re excited.”

Holmes said it’s become inefficient for the company to manage and operate multiple buildings, which drove the need to consolidate.

In a news release. Prime President and CEO Jim DuCharme said it will provide long-term operational efficiencies and financial savings for the company while meeting the needs of the business.

Knowing that its leases in Eagan were up in 2018, Prime Therapeutics surveyed the landscape in the metro for several months at new construction sites and existing office space, and chose to build in Eagan.

“We’re familiar and comfortable there,” Holmes said. “They have great build-to-suit offerings. A lot spoke to us.”

The new facility in Eagan will house IT and operations teams, and will be flexible enough to accommodate Prime staff from consolidated locations and allow for future growth.

“The biggest thing is it’s going to help us with efficiency,” Holmes said. “We’re a highly collaborative organization. By building our own space, we’re able to add additional meeting spaces and smaller meeting spaces so the employees can to work as a team. It’s paramount to the way we work.”

Prime Therapeutics still has to go through the approval process with the city.

In a news release, Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said it’s tremendously gratifying when a major employer determines Eagan has what it takes for their continued success.

He said the move keeps several thousand highly skilled jobs in Eagan.

As a pharmacy benefit manager, Prime Therapeutics serves 17 Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans – including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.

Construction could begin in mid-summer 2017, pending city approval of the plan, and is expected to be complete by 2019.