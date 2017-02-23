Public input sought for superintendent search

Survey, forums set

Lakeville Area School District 194 officials are seeking input from the public to help inform the search for the district’s next leader.

All stakeholders are invited to forums set for 7 p.m. March 1 at Lakeville South High School, 21135 Jacquard Ave., and 7 p.m. March 6 at Kenwood Trail Middle School, 19455 Kenwood Trail, to assist in determining the attributes desired of superintendent candidates.

Those who are unable to attend a forum can provide input on a survey, available in multiple languages online at:

• https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NWMCHL7.

• Español: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FTBDT9S

• Soomaali: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3SNX8XL

• Hmong: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FN62KXM

• Tieng Viet: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FXFYJ56

The deadline for providing input is 8 a.m. March 8.

School Board Chair Michelle Volk urged strong participation from the public, stating that it is important the public have a connection and relationship with the next superintendent.

“It’s the public’s superintendent,” Volk said. “The public should have input into who it is that would be leading the district.”

Information will be used by the board and the district’s search firm, Ray & Associates, to help define characteristics in the profile for the search for the next superintendent.

The board is expected to finalize the superintendent profile for a promotional flier and online application form before the online application process begins March 13, according to the updated superintendent search time line.

The deadline for applications is March 31 and Ray & Associates will develop and finalize interview questions and procedures with the School Board April 10.

Top candidates will be presented to the board and the consultant will assist the board in selecting finalists for interviews.

The first-round candidate interviews are scheduled the week of April 17 and interviews for second-round finalists are expected to occur the week of April 24.

Board members have yet to determine whether to hold on-site visits with leading candidates before making an offer to the finalist.

Volk said the district expects to have a new superintendent selected by early May.

She said she hopes for more than 1,000 people to provide input.

“It’s so important that the constituents of this district have input on who our next leader is because our next leader is going to determine the direction that our district goes in,” Volk said. “I highly encourage people to please … take the time to … respond.”