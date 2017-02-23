Quilt Dreamers guild presents annual show at Galaxie Library

Quilt Dreamers member Valynda Machen works on a quilt during the guild’s monthly meeting Feb. 18 in Apple Valley. (Photo by Andrew Miller)

For 25 years, members of the Quilt Dreamers have been using their passion for quilting to help those in need.

“The main mission of our group is to make quilts for children in crisis situations,” said Cindy Wilson, a member of the Apple Valley-based quilting guild.

“Originally, our quilts went to food shelves, fire departments and police departments throughout Dakota County, so that when a crisis occurred, a child could be comforted with a soft, warm, cuddly blanket of their own.”

The guild, which has about 35 members, has expanded its outreach since its inception in 1992, providing quilts to veterans groups, battered women’s shelters, a crisis pregnancy center and other organizations, along with creating thousands of “chemo caps” for cancer patients who have lost their hair due to chemotherapy.

On March 18, the Quilt Dreamers will host their 24th annual “Bag Lady Quilt Show” at the Galaxie Library in Apple Valley. Admission is free to the noon to 4 p.m. event, which includes an exhibition as well as a silent auction with hand bags, wall hangings and other items. Funds raised at the silent auction will be used to purchase quilting materials for the guild.

The Quilt Dreamers meet the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at space they rent at South Suburban Evangelical Free Church in Apple Valley. Meetings see members working on quilts, along with lunch and a short business meeting. New members are welcome, and quilting experience is not required.

“If you don’t have sewing experience, we’ll teach you how,” said guild president Karen Driessen.

Guild members produce 200-300 quilts per year, all of which are donated to area nonprofits and other groups, Wilson said. Over the years they’ve donated about 4,900 quilts, and expect to hit 5,000 this spring.

Those interested in joining the Quilt Dreamers, as well as nonprofit groups interested in receiving donated quilts, can contact Geri Claytor at 612-501-4155 or [email protected]

More information about the guild is at www.prairieland.net/QuiltDreamers.