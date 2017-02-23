Townships – EUREKA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF

ELECTION AND ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

Notice is hereby given that Eureka Township, Dakota County, Minnesota will, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 conduct its Annual Town Meeting and Election of Town Officers.

In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting and Election may be postponed until the following Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

The election polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at which time the voters will elect:

Two (2) Town Supervisor Seats Three year terms

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Election and Town Meeting will be held at the following location:

Eureka Town Hall

25043 Cedar Avenue

Board of Canvas will meet on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Eureka Town Hall.

Mira Broyles, Clerk

Eureka Township

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

February 23, March 2, 2017

656342