Townships – EUREKA TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF
ELECTION AND ANNUAL TOWN MEETING
Notice is hereby given that Eureka Township, Dakota County, Minnesota will, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 conduct its Annual Town Meeting and Election of Town Officers.
In case of bad weather, the Annual Town Meeting and Election may be postponed until the following Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The election polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at which time the voters will elect:
Two (2) Town Supervisor Seats Three year terms
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 p.m. to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Annual Election and Town Meeting will be held at the following location:
Eureka Town Hall
25043 Cedar Avenue
Board of Canvas will meet on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Eureka Town Hall.
Mira Broyles, Clerk
Eureka Township
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
February 23, March 2, 2017
656342