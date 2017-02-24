Hartley found guilty in hit-and-run death

Sentencing in May

A Scott County jury convicted Matthew Hartley, for three out of four counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the Sept. 25 hit-and-run death of Mollie Mahowald, a 24-year-old Army specialist.

Hartley’s sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 10 at 1 p.m.

Jurors found Hartley, 34, not guilty of a charge regarding being under the influence of alcohol.

Mollie Mohawald’s father Pete Mahawald said the family was happy with the jury’s verdict. They had waited together at the courthouse the entire time the jury was deliberating.

Hartley’s father, John Hartley, was also in the courtroom when the verdict was read.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours of Sept 25 when Hartley left an Elko New Market bar racing his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road and hit Mahowald who was standing near her truck .

Hartley left the scene and evaded police for hours before police took him into custody.

Although lifesaving measures were taken, Mahowald died at the scene.

The verdict came after 17 hours of deliberation over three days,