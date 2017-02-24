Lakeville dance teams place at state

< >

The Lakeville North and Lakeville South dance teams placed third and fifth, respectively, at the state tournament Feb. 18 in High Kick at Target Center in Minneapolis. The Lakeville North team also placed fifth in Jazz on Feb. 17. Twelve teams qualified for the state tournament in Class 3A in both High Kick and Jazz. Judges observed the routines and awarded points on a 100-point scale in criteria such as technique, height, and difficulty in High Kick and execution, choreography and difficulty in Jazz. Photos by Grant Hill/granthillphotography.com