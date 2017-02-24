Lakeville plans Kenwood Trail Business Park

Project includes new road, commercial construction

Lakeville City Council members on Feb. 21 unanimously approved a long-discussed plan to provide road access for businesses affected by this summer’s planned County Road 50 reconstruction.

The plan establishes the Kenwood Trail Business Park on about 6.5 acres of land previously occupied by residences and businesses located east of Ipava Avenue, west of Icenic Trail on the north side of County Road 50 (Kenwood Trail) and includes development of two new office buildings.

Lakeville Community and Economic Development Director Dave Olson said McDonald Eye Care is planning to construct one of the buildings, an 8,000-square-foot office space, to relocate its business. The building will be a significant increase from its current location in a remodeled residential home that designates approximately 3,276 square feet for the business.

Olson said Lakeville plans to pave a parking lot to the west of the McDonald building and market the property for development of another office building.

Prior to widening County Road 50, the city and county will construct a new public road, Icenic Way, behind the businesses to allow continued and permanent access during and after the County Road 50 reconstruction project.

There was no public comment regarding the project at the City Council meeting, but two Lakeville residents living behind the proposed the new road expressed concern at the Feb. 2 Planning Commission meeting about plans to remove trees between the properties to accommodate the construction.

City officials said evergreens will be planted for a buffer and said they would work with the residents to try to address their concerns.

County Road 50 is planned to be widened to four lanes with a median and turn lanes from 185th Street to Dodd Boulevard. Construction is expected to start after the city’s annual Pan-O-Prog festival, slated July 2-9.

Lakeville and Dakota County have worked closely with property owners for about 18 months to negotiate the land acquisitions.

Three of six business properties along County Road 50 were purchased and buildings demolished for the road project: a vacated medical building, the Farm Show Magazine business that relocated to 210th Street and Kindernook Preschool, which closed.

Olson said the county and city have worked hard to accommodate businesses’ needs and ensure the project moves forward.

“It was our plan all along to try to design road improvements here and deal with the needs of both existing businesses,” Olson said. “And then we’re going to be creating a new developable parcel that will hopefully be an attractive site for future office development.”

Dakota County plans to complete improvements on 50 from Ipava Avenue to Dodd Boulevard this year.

The new road, Icenic Way, will also include one entrance onto County Road 50 but will keep traffic from crossing lanes to improve safety and traffic flows.