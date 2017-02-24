Lightning, Tigers fall in first round at state hockey

The two South Suburban Conference teams in the state girls hockey tournament found it tough going against a couple of the Class AA favorites. Eastview forward Natalie Snodgrass carries the puck up the ice against Hill-Murray during the state Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center. Snodgrass scored the Lightning’s goal in a 4-1 loss. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Eastview, making its third consecutive appearance in the state tourney, lost to third-seeded Hill-Murray 4-1 in a quarterfinal-round game Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. Farmington, playing at state for the first time since 2008, lost to No. 1-seeded Edina 4-1 in the first game of the evening session. Edina scored three goals in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie.

That sent the Lightning and Tigers to Ridder Arena at the University of Minnesota, where they tried to extend their seasons. Eastview defeated Roseau 4-1 in a consolation semifinal game Friday morning and will play Farmington or Forest Lake for fifth place at noon Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Eastview forward Natalie Snodgrass scored a power-play goal 10 minutes, 6 seconds of the first period to bring the Lightning into a 1-1 tie with Hill-Murray. But Pioneers defender Taylor Wemple scored her second goal of the period about five minutes later to put her team ahead to stay.

Hill-Murray went up 3-1 in the second period when an Eastview player inadvertently swept the puck into her own net, and the Lightning couldn’t recover.

Eastview (17-11-2) will play for the consolation championship for the third consecutive year. In 2016 the Lightning defeated South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville South in the fifth-place game.

Standout goaltending by Farmington junior Abby Bollig kept the Tigers in the game against Edina. Despite being outshot 31-9 in the first two periods, the Tigers were even at 1-1. Junior forward Ellie Moser, the Tigers’ leading scorer, tied the game with a shorthanded goal at 10:33 of the second period.

Farmington goalie Abby Bollig makes a glove save against Edina in the state Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

After tipping the puck past an Edina player, Moser raced to it in the Hornets’ zone, arriving at the same time as Edina goalie Anna Goldstein. The puck popped into the air and when it landed, Moser swatted it into the vacant net.

Edina, however, scored three goals in 1:58 early in the third period to take command. The Hornets outshot the Tigers 22-7 in the third period and 53-16 in the game.

Farmington took a 16-12-1 record into its consolation semifinal game against Forest Lake.