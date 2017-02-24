Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS

FOR

2017 Street Reconstruction Project (17-101) &

2017 Street Reclamation Project (17-103)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Burnsville will meet at their regularly scheduled Council meeting in Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to consider the making of the following public improvements. The estimated cost of the said improvements is $3,900,000.

IMPROVEMENT NOS. TYPE OF IMPROVEMENTS ESTIMATED COST

17-101 A 2017 Street Reconstruction, Crystal Lake Road E $ 200,000

17-103 A, B, C, D, E 2017 Street Reconstruction and Reclamation $ 3,700,000

A. North Crystal Lake Area

B. Highland Forest 4th & 5th Addition Area

C. Crosstown Estates 2nd Addition Area

D. Knoll Circle

E. Portland Cul-de-sac

A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment, and a description of the methodology used to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels, will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting. The property proposed to be assessed for these improvements and/or improvements previously made benefiting the property is as follows: All parcels and tracts of land in the City of Burnsville, Dakota County, Minnesota abutting or adjacent to the following streets:

City Project No. 17-101A – North Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake Road E from Chicago Avenue S to Lac Lavon Drive

City Project No. 17-103A – North Crystal Lake

Swanson Circle from Portland Avenue S to east cul-de-sac

152nd Street E from Portland Avenue S to Tyacke Drive

Interlachen Rd from Portland Ave S to Chestnut Drive

Butternut Lane from 36* South of intersection to Tyacke Drive

Chestnut Drive from Southcross Drive E to Tyacke Drive

Chestnut Circle from Chestnut Drive to south cul-de-sac

Tyacke Drive from Chestnut Drive to Crystal Lake Road E including easterly cul-de-sac

153rd Street E from Tyacke Drive to Crystal Drive W

Crystal Lake Terrace from 153rd Street E to northerly cul-de-sac

Crystal Lake Road E from Tyacke Drive to Lac Lavon Drive including southerly cul-de-sac

Crystal Drive W from Crystal Lake Road E to Crystal Drive E

Crystal Drive E from Crystal Lake Road E to Crystal Drive W

Oakland Ave from 422 east and south of Chestnut Drive intersection to southerly cul-de-sac

Park Avenue S from Rushmore Drive to northwesterly cul-de-sac including northeasterly and southeasterly

cul-de-sacs

151st Street E from Oakland Avenue S to Chicago Avenue S

152nd Street E from Park Avenue S to Chicago Avenue S

Rushmore Drive from Park Avenue S to Chicago Avenue S

Lead Street from Rushmore Drive to Crystal Lake Road E

City Project No. 17-103B – Highland Forest 4th & 5th Addition

Penn Avenue S from Brookview Drive to Williams Drive

Terrace Drive from Oliver Avenue S to Upton Avenue S including the two northerly cul-de-sacs

Terrace Circle from Terrace Drive to southerly cul-de-sac

City Project No. 17-103C – Crosstown Estates 2nd Addition

Slater Lane from W Bumsville Parkway to Locata Lane including the southerly and westerly cul-de-sacs

Lacota Lane from W Bumsville Parkway to Slater Lane including northerly cul-de-sac and westerly end

City Project No. 17-103D – Knoll Circle

Knoll Circle E from 1st Ave to cul-de-sac Knoll Circle W from 1st Ave to cul-de-sac

City Project No. 17-103E – Portland Cul-De-Sac

Portland Avenue S from McAndrews Road to northerly cul-de-sac

In conducting said public hearing for making its decision on the proposed improvement, the City Council proposes to proceed under authority granted by Minn. Stat. 429.011 to 429.111.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Macheal Collins, City Clerk

