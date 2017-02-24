Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON PROPOSED PUBLIC IMPROVEMENTS

FOR

2017 Street Rehabilitation Project (17-102)

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Burnsville will meet at their regularly scheduled Council meeting in Burnsville City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, to consider the making of the following public improvements. The estimated cost of the said improvements is $730,000.

IMPROVEMENT NOS. TYPE OF IMPROVEMENTS ESTIMATED COST

17-102 A 2017 Street Rehabilitation $730,000

A. Greenhaven Area

A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment, and a description of the methodology used to calculate individual assessments for affected parcels, will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting. The property proposed to be assessed for these improvements and/or improvements previously made benefiting the property is as follows: All parcels and tracts of land in the City of Burnsville, Dakota County, Minnesota abutting or adjacent to the following streets:

City Project No. 17-102A – Greenhaven Area

Burnhaven Drive from Crystal Lake Road W to Greenhaven Drive

Greenhaven Drive from Burnhaven Drive to Buck Hill Road

Greenhaven Drive from 150th Street to Burnhaven Drive

Greenhaven Lane from Greenhaven Drive to Greenhaven Drive

In conducting said public healing for making its decision on the proposed improvement, the City Council proposes to proceed under authority granted by Minn. Stat. 429.011 to 429.111.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

Macheal Collins, City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 24, March 3, 2017

656242

