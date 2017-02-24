Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 469.105, the Eagan Economic Development Authority will hold a public hearing on March 7, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Eagan Municipal Center, 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, Minnesota, regarding the proposed sale of certain property located in the Cedar Grove Redevelopment District as depicted below and legally described as:

Outlot B, Paragon Addition

At the hearing a taxpayer may testify for or against the sale. The public may see the terms and conditions of the sale at the Community Development Department at the Eagan Municipal Center. At the public hearing, the Eagan Economic Development Authority will meet to decide if the sale is advisable.

BY ORDER OF THE EAGAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF EAGAN, MINNESOTA

/s/ Jill Hutmacher,

Community Development Director

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

February 24, 2017

