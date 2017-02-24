Panthers polish off the competition at state gymnastics

It wasn’t Lakeville North’s best performance, but then it didn’t have to be. Lakeville North gymnasts pose with their medals and the state Class AA championship trophy. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

“It didn’t matter. We had enough to make it happen,” said Panthers gymnastics coach Teri Homan, whose team won the Class AA championship Friday night at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion.

The Panthers, who have scored as high at 150.8 points this season, scored 149.325 in the state meet. They had a big enough cushion to withstand a couple of falls on balance beam, their final event, and still finish 2.4 points ahead of defending state champion St. Cloud Tech.

The championship is the program’s 11th but its first since 2003, and its first as Lakeville North. The Panthers won the first 10 as Lakeville High School, including nine in an 11-year run of dominance in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“It’s the first one since the split (in 2005, when Lakeville opened a second high school), so it will be nice to have a Lakeville North banner up there,” said Homan, who joined the program in 1995 as an assistant coach to Milan Mader.

Lakeville North, which went into the state meet ranked first in Class AA, jumped in front early with a 38.20 team score in floor exercise, its first event. That was the highest score by any team in any event. The Panthers had the top team scores on uneven bars and balance beam even though they had some falls in those events.

The Panthers did not reach their goal of getting through all 20 varsity routines without a major mistake, but by the end of the state team competition Friday night that hardly mattered.

Having 20 clean routines is “always a goal, but our No. 1 goal was to finish on top,” Homan said.

North had four scores of 9,375 or higher on floor exercise, led by Anna Altermatt’s 9.75. Rachel Steiner turned in her team’s top score of 9.55 on vault. Delaney Gipp had 9.575 on bars. Altermatt had 9.6 and Gipp 9.5 on beam.

The Class AA individual competition is 6 p.m. Saturday. Competing from Lakeville North are Altermatt, Gipp, Steiner and Ashley Goodlund. Ally Doornbos, Mykaela Doornbos and Kari Wenzel represent Lakeville South. Farmington’s Amanda Davenport and Lauren Slayton also qualified for the state individual competition, as did Megan Harrold and Teagan Ramboldt of Eagan, Josie Schlie of Rosemount, and Bailey Davidson of Eastview.