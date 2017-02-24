Rosemount speech students earn honors

Eleven students on the Rosemount High School speech team won awards at the Eastview Lightning Classic tournament Feb. 18. In the varsity division, Molly Cornell placed fifth in program oral interpretation final, and seventh in the extemporary reading honor final. Kristen Burns was fourth in the great speeches honor final. In the open division, Madison Bailey and Rachel Barela placed fourth in the duo honor final, Tarra Synder place fourth in the humorous honor final and AJ Tabura placed fourth in the oratory honor final. Prudence Sanday place seventh in the poetry honor final. Earning honorable mention awards were Chancellor Farmer, Justin Myrah, Charlie Huang, Hannah Beumer and Olivia Betters. Photo submitted