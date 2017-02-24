‘Slow learner’ to high performer

Lakeville sportscaster relates life challenges to help others

Retired sportscaster John Gross never expected the life he has led.

A self-proclaimed “slow-learner,” the Lakeville father, grandfather and motivational speaker uses his personal journey with depression and tales of his 40-year TV sports career to help others. Photo by Laura Adelmann

Retired sportscaster John Gross holds one of his six Emmy awards. The 70-year-old Lakeville man is a popular motivational speaker, using the experiences and challenges he has faced to help others.

His professional exploits have included filming the biggest championship games in history, covering the Olympics and working for 17 years at KSTP-TV news in Minneapolis.

Two of his six television Emmys sit casually displayed behind family photos in the family room of his modest home. Gross, 70, said he is not sure where the other ones are, but pointed out a first-place Toastmasters award perched within arm distance of his favorite easy chair.

Memories weave into conversation as he relays his history of early struggles in school, the girl who rode her bike up to him just to announce nobody liked him, and a summer school teacher who scolded him before the entire class for his left-handed writing as she plucked the pencil he was gripping from his left hand and forced it into his right.

At recess, the taunts began, proving so traumatic he stuttered until he was in eighth grade and suffered knee-buckling terror at the thought of public speaking.

“When I was a senior in high school, my grades were so bad I had to take history class with sophomores,” Gross said.

One day, he was waiting in dread as classmates performed speeches worthy of the standing ovations they inspired, while Gross said his two-sentence speech left him a laughingstock.

“I literally was shaking,” Gross said of the experience.

His passion and interest was on the field, and Gross was a starting quarterback in high school.

“I could throw the ball 70 yards in the air,” Gross said. “Couldn’t hit anybody, but I could throw it.”

Gross attended junior college in Iowa Falls, Iowa, on a scholarship and was discouraged to realize he had to take a speech class until his speech teacher singled Gross out to compliment him on his golden speaking voice.

“She changed my life,” Gross said.

For the first time, he was encouraged about a speech assignment as he devised a story about fans who cannot find their cars after a game. He practiced all night before a mirror. He arrived to class excited, even eager, to deliver his speech.

Just before he was to present it, Gross recognized this fresh start and told himself, “Nobody knows I’m dumb, so I’m going to pretend I’m not.”

The speech drew enthusiastic applause.

“Man, it was thundering,” Gross said. “It was better than a touchdown pass. It felt unbelievably good.”

To his shock, he received an “A,” the first of his life.

“That day changed me,” Gross said. “Because then I got another A and another A.”

The teacher helped Gross get his first experience in radio. After graduation Gross went to basic training, assuming he would wind up in Vietnam. Instead, he was assigned as a radio and television broadcaster in Panama on Armed Forces Radio TV.

He learned how to run cameras and made a point to listen to other broadcasters to improve his skills.

Gross’ first job out of the Army was in Mason City, Iowa, as the newscaster, weather man and sportscaster, then he was in Springfield, Ill., where he worked for five years and offered to cover St. Louis football games using his own equipment for no charge.

“I started to shoot and do stories,” Gross said. “Before long, the TV station in St. Louis would use my highlights and my story on their station. I really took to this football photography and really studied it and wanted to be better.”

He scored an interview with world-champion boxer Ken Norton, but the camera operator was new and he did not get the footage.

Gross said the picture was white and Norton sounded “like a chipmunk.” He scrambled to find anything that could be used, but ultimately described the footage as “embarrassing.”

“The news director called me in and said ‘John, that was horrific,’ ” Gross said. “The sponsors refused to pay for it.”

Gross said he was “burning” for another chance, and a year later he won best documentary in Illinois for a piece on champion boxer Muhammad Ali.

“I spent two months writing and producing it,” Gross said.

He set his sights on a “big-time station,” and his 38-page resume that included a $1 bill at the end of it for a coffee to the person taking the time to read it all landed him a job in Dallas.

He eventually got a shot at his dream job of shooting football games for NFL Films.

Gross covered a football game in a driving rain, the only broadcaster on the field, getting shots of pouring rain in the lights but ruining the camera in the process.

He won raves for the footage, and NFL Films hired him to cover a Packers game.

“I don’t know how to run the camera very well at all,” Gross said.

Everything went wrong and he had no footage well into the game. Desperate for a good shot, he was on his knees, and excited to see a guard and running back headed toward him. He was still rolling when he was hit, the camera smashed.

“The next play is a game-winning touchdown,” Gross said.

Gross now calls failure like that the key to his success.

“I’ve failed at everything I’ve ever done,” Gross said. “NFL Films, I was fired after my first game. But it took being fired to fire me up and make me realize how bad I wanted it.”

Gross became more determined, practiced, studied NFL films and stationed himself on the sidelines with NFL camera operators and watched carefully, learning when to turn on the camera, how to follow the plays.

He hired a high school student to sit in the stands and mark on a chart where the camera operator was on the field when certain plays occurred and studied them to learn the best field positions for each kind of situation.

By the next year, Gross’ footage of Terry Bradshaw being picked up and thrown to the ground was featured by famed sports reporter Howard Cosell who marveled at the camera operators ability to capture it.

He freelanced for NFL Films for about 25 years and worked at a Texas television station where he traveled with the Dallas Cowboys on the team plane, covered the big game and joined in the team’s private celebratory concert with Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson’s hit “Mama, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow up to be Cowboys.”

“They played that one song for two hours,” Gross said. “The players walked up and in the worst voices you’ve ever heard would sing.”

Gross worked at stations around the country, and came to KSTP in 1997 at age 46.

“It was a dream job,” Gross said.

He traveled the country covering Twins, Vikings and Timberwolves games and college and high school sports.

Gross also produced features on his own and had his own segment on the show.

Then, after decades in the business, Gross started feeling weak and suffered memory loss that was later attributed to several medical issues.

He was diagnosed with diabetes, spinal stenosis, which is a narrowing of the bone channel occupied by the spinal nerves or the spinal cord, and severe depression that he described as a deep, dark hole.

Gross said he was on a downward spiral and his medication exacerbated his memory loss to the point he forgot how to do some aspects of his job.

“The doctors told me it was like a perfect storm,” Gross said. “Everything coming together.”

Gross struggled and eventually underwent mental health treatments, which he said turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to him.

He is now focused on using his experiences to help others go forward, giving uplifting speeches to schools, organizations and businesses around the country.

His talks include stories of his career and inspirational people overcoming difficulties. He always stresses four points Gross said are the keys to success: Set goals and aim high; believe in yourself; work hard, never give up and don’t be afraid of failure.

“I can make a difference,” Gross said. “This is more important to me than … any game I played or interview I did in my 40-year career. If I can help anyone, that’s so much more important.”

Gross does not charge to speak to students. He can be contacted [email protected]