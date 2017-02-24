Townships – CREDIT RIVER TOWNSHIP

ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE
ANNUAL TOWN MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Town Meeting and Town Election of Credit River, in the County of Scott, State of Minnesota, will be held on March 14, 2017.
The Election Polls will open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm at the Credit River Town Hall, 18985 Meadow View Boulevard, Prior Lake, MN 55372, to elect the following town officers:
Supervisor Seat C, for a three (3) year term
Supervisor Seat E, for a three (3) year term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 pm to conduct all necessary town business as prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting will be held at Prior Lake Fire Department #1, located at 16776 Fish Point Road, Prior Lake, MN 55372.
If inclement weather should occur on the above scheduled date, the Election and Annual Meeting would be held on the third Tuesday in March at the above scheduled times and locations.
Dated: February 17, 2017
/s/ Karen Donovan
Township Clerk
Credit River Township
Published in the
Lakeville Sun Thisweek
February 24, March 3, 2017
655492
http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/02/655492-1.pdf