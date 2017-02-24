Townships – CREDIT RIVER TOWNSHIP

ELECTION AND ANNUAL MEETING NOTICE

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Town Meeting and Town Election of Credit River, in the County of Scott, State of Minnesota, will be held on March 14, 2017.

The Election Polls will open at 7:00 am and close at 8:00 pm at the Credit River Town Hall, 18985 Meadow View Boulevard, Prior Lake, MN 55372, to elect the following town officers:

Supervisor Seat C, for a three (3) year term

Supervisor Seat E, for a three (3) year term

The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:30 pm to conduct all necessary town business as prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting will be held at Prior Lake Fire Department #1, located at 16776 Fish Point Road, Prior Lake, MN 55372.

If inclement weather should occur on the above scheduled date, the Election and Annual Meeting would be held on the third Tuesday in March at the above scheduled times and locations.

Dated: February 17, 2017

/s/ Karen Donovan

Township Clerk

Credit River Township

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

February 24, March 3, 2017

655492

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/02/655492-1.pdf