“Classical Connections” will be performed March 10-11 at the Cowles Center. (Photo by Sarah Lopez Donovan)

Lakeville-based Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota will present “Classical Connections” at 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 at the Cowles Center in Minneapolis.

The new production is billed as a professional, mixed program of classical ballet with ties to classical music and literature, and is geared to both long-term ballet enthusiasts and those new to ballet.

Tickets are $25-$35 and are available at bit.ly/ClassicalConnections. More about the production is at www.twincitiesballet.org.