The annual Subway Bedrace for Bridging presented by Cities 97 takes off down Buck Hill, Saturday, March 4, beginning at 5 p.m.

Creatively dressed teams of four will race against each other, zipping down the tubing hill atop bed mattresses (mattresses with special covers provided at the race site).

Registration fees for a team of four (all must be 18 or older) is $220 until March 1 and $240 at the event. Sign up at SubwayBedrace.org. All registration fees go directly to Bridging.