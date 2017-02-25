Bite of Burnsville is March 2

The 26th annual Bite of Burnsville is 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. The event is presented by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and showcases many of the best restaurants in the Burnsville area.

The evening includes cocktails and early auction viewing at 5:30 p.m.; food sampling at 6 p.m.; and entertainment by comedian Tommy Ryman, raffle and award announcements beginning at 8 p.m.

This year’s participating restaurants are Barley & Vine, Black Diamond Restaurant, Burger Jones, The Buzz Coffee & Cafe, Chianti Grill, Crystal Lake Golf Club, El Loro, Lucky’s Pub 13, Mediterranean Cruise Cafe, Morgan’s Farm to Table, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nutmeg Brewhouse, Racks Sports Bar & Grill, Roasted Pear, Rudy’s Redeye Grill, The Honeybaked Ham Co. and Vivo Kitchen.

Tickets are $40 at biteofburnsville.com and at the Ames Center ticket counter.