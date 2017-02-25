MHC Software hosts #JoasStrong blood drive

Bryan Joas

MHC Software is holding a community blood drive 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in honor of employee Bryan Joas at its Burnsville headquarters, 12000 Portland Ave.

On March 8, 2016, while riding his bicycle home from work, Joas was involved in a hit-and-run accident that left him with life-threatening injuries. He required 12 surgeries during his 88-day hospital stay where received at least 35 units of blood and 11 units of platelets to help save his life. To help build awareness of the constant need for blood, MHC Software is holding a blood drive in his honor on the anniversary of his accident.

“Many people don’t understand the importance of having blood on the shelves, especially when the unexpected happens,” said Joas. “You just never know when you or a loved one will be the one in need. Without lifesaving blood, my condition might be very different. I’m living proof that blood helps save lives, and I urge anyone who is able to donate to take an hour of their day and give the gift of life.”

Joas is back to working full-time and is looking forward to riding his bicycle again this spring and summer. He currently is unable to donate blood, but hopes that he will be able to in the future to help pay it forward. “I’m just a cheerleader right now, but I hope to be able to donate in the future,” he said.

Donors of all blood types are currently needed. To make an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app and use sponsor code JoasStrongBV, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.