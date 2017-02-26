Benefit for Burnsville family is March 12 at Legion

A benefit for David and Kim Niedzielski Rosc will be held Sunday, March 12, from 1-5 p.m. at the Apple Valley American Legion, 14521 Granada Drive.

David, an Army veteran, and Kim recently purchased a home in Burnsville for their soon-to-be family of four. Shortly after the purchase, family members started to have significant, unexplained health complications.

Kim, a Lakeville graduate, began to speculate it could possibly be mold and moved the family out of the home immediately. After a week of being removed from the home the family’s symptoms started to disappear. A doctor confirmed that the family’s health problems were mold-related and directed the family to move out.

Those unable to attend the benefit but who would like to donate to the family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/jb-rosc?ssid=804924759&pos=1.