Fire on Ice golf tourney set March 4 in Lakeville

The Lakeville Public Safety Foundation’s fourth annual Fire on Ice golf tournament will take place Saturday, March 4, at the Chart House in Lakeville.

The event will feature live music, food, a silent auction and raffle to raise funds for the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation.

“The Fire on Ice golf tournament hits close to home for me as I am a Lakeville firefighter. It’s a great event that showcases the goodwill of so many excellent people in our community supporting Lakeville police and fire,” said Josh Ruppert of the Chart House.

Register for the event at www.lpsfmn.org.

If ice conditions are unsafe due to recent unseasonable warm weather, a two-person bags tournament will be held instead.