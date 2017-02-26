Let’s Get Growing expo

The annual Let’s Get Growing Spring Expo, hosted by the Master Gardeners in Dakota County, will be 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Rosemount Community Center, 13885 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Keynote speaker Joe Barten, resource conservationist with Dakota County, will present “Landscaping with Clean Water.”

Classes offered include: Lillies, Planting for Pollinators, Healthy Soil, Container Gardening and more. For a complete list, visit dakotamastergardeners.org.

Admission is $35 and includes lunch. Register by calling 651-480-7700.