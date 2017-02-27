Community & People Polar Plunger Published February 27, 2017 at 10:34 am By John Gessner A.J. Cookas, Savage, dressed down for Saturday’s South Metro Polar Plunge at Crystal Beach in Burnsville. The event, presented by area law enforcement agencies, drew 739 registered participants and raised $150,124 for Special Olympics Minnesota, according to the event website. Plunge teams raised funds for the privilege of taking a quick winter’s dip in Crystal Lake before retreating to a warm tent. Cookas was a member of the Skeesix team. (Photo by John Gessner)