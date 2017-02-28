Apple Valley 8A boys win Roseville Classic

The Apple Valley 8A boys traveling basketball team took first place and were double champions this past weekend in the Roseville Winter Classic. The boys defeated Blaine-Forest Lake and Shakopee in its bracket and also won the super championship against Spring Lake Park. The boys finished the season 26-4, with two state tournaments left the next two weekends. From back left are coach Tony Taylor Sr., J.J. Hannah, Noah Friedt, Anthony Meeks, Damian Edgeworth, coach Elijah Hannah Sr., from front left, Preston Abbas, Monty Williams, A.J. Taylor, Nick DeLuca, Carson Buesgens, and coach Steve DeLuca. Photo submitted