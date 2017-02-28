LSHS student disciplined for racist, anti-Semetic graffiti

A Lakeville South High School student is being disciplined for putting anti-Semitic graffiti on a bathroom stall.

The graffiti, described as “racist,” in a short statement on the LSHS website Monday was brought to the attention of school administration.

School maintenance staff has begun work to repair the damage and the school “will use this as a teachable moment where possible,” according to the statement.

“We take these matters seriously and strive to create a safe, welcoming environment for all students in our schools,” the statement said.

According to social media posts, the graffiti, written in black marker, was scrawled on two public restroom doors and included swastikas, references to people of color and promoted the “Klu Klux Klan” (sic).

The statement said no further comment would be provided due to the “confidential nature of student discipline.”