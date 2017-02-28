Marilyn T. VanVoltenberg, age 70 of Northfield, passed away peacefully February 21, 2017.

Preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Letty Weber, and her brother, Richard.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Melvin; children, Matthew, Mason (Heather) and Melanie (Dan) Huebl, grandchildren, Addyson, Mercedes, Lexus and Nevaeh; also by other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service was held 7 PM Monday, February 27, 2017 at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville (952-469-2723). A gathering of family and friends was from 5-7 PM prior to service.

