Racist graffiti made by LSHS special-needs student of color

The student who scrawled racist, Anti-Semitic graffiti on bathroom stalls at Lakeville South High School is a special-needs student of color, according to District 194 officials.

In a Feb. 28 statement, the district reported a LSHS staff member reported someone had written offensive words and images on bathroom stalls in a student’s restroom.

Officials reported the student has been identified and will be disciplined according to school and district policy.

District 194 officials reported Lakeville South High School administration received permission from the parent to share that the student is non-Caucasian and has significant special education needs.

“While this does not excuse the student’s actions, the District believes it will help the community and others put this incident into perspective,” the statement said.

District officials called the incident “very unfortunate,” in its statement, and said the action does not reflect the values of the community or the school.

“The district does, however, view this as a teachable moment for our students and staff,” the statement says. “To foster that, LSHS has created a plan to facilitate conversations regarding diversity with our students and staff.”

Students will be invited on March 1 to meet in small groups with cultural liaisons, dean and student support staff members to talk about the issues in small groups.

“Lakeville South High School is committed to ensuring that all students feel welcome and safe in the school,” the statement said.