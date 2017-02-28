Raymond “Ray” W. Terwilliger

Creative and Gentle Soul

Ray completed his life journey on Feb. 18, 2017, surrounded by family and loved ones.Born Sept. 1, 1924, in Parker, SD, he was the third of four children of James H. and Emma Terwilliger. Raymond married the love of his life, Georgia D. Wiedenman, on Sept. 19, 1944, in San Diego, CA, while he was serving with the U.S. Navy.At an early age, Ray learned how to repair and build almost anything, and after his father died in 1937, he worked odd jobs and hired out as a farm laborer to help support the family. Following the end of WWII, Georgia and Ray farmed for several years in South Dakota, then resettled in Minnesota in 1953, later building the family home near Savage. He worked for 27 years at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, where he quickly rose in rank from building maintenance staff to Building Superintendent, a position he held until his retirement in 1982. His creative craftsmanship and impeccable work ethic were widely recognized and his skills were sought out for many especially challenging custom design projects. In 1982, he partnered with his son, Scott, in the founding of Sunray Wood Products, Inc. (later Sunray Custom Cabinets and Furniture). Ray’s talents, curiosity, and keen eye for design kept him creating art works well into his 90s.After his retirement, Ray spent his remaining years doing what mattered most – spending time with family, and immersing himself in his many creative pursuits, including iron work, sculpture, woodcarving, macrame, jewelry, stained glass, and designing and building scale models of boats, tractors and trucks. He was a master problem-solver and loved the challenge of designing and building the perfect solution to most any problem. He was an artist and crafts-person and we are blessed to be surrounded by his many pieces of art. He was the quintessential partner, father, grandfather and great grandfather. His greatest joy was time spent with family and he relished every opportunity to do so. Ray and Georgia enjoyed countless days of sailing on Lake Pepin, sharing adventures with family and friends aboard first the Georgie Girl, then the Keokia, for nearly 20 years. They traveled throughout the U.S., and enjoyed many trips to the Hawaiian Islands to spend time with Charlene and her family. Although he enjoyed exploring the quiet corners of the world, he was most at home in his shop or on his sailboat.He will be remembered for his quiet strength, his inquisitive, creative mind, and his calm and caring presence. He has been a gift to his family, his friends, and to the world, and he will be sorely missed. He is at peace, and continues to bless our world with his spirit and his legacy.Predeceased by his wife, Georgia; his parents; and siblings, Doreen (Howard) Hanson and James (Jean) Terwilliger.Survived by his brother Gordon (Lieselotte) Terwilliger. He will be sorely missed by his children, Charlene (Cal) Hoe, Pamela (Sonny Haas) Terwilliger, and Scott (Peg) Terwilliger. He was immensely proud of his grandchildren Kala (Kapua) Hoe, Liko (Hoku) Hoe, Kawai (Kaiu’lani Murphy) Hoe, Brian (John Leaderbrand) Martodam, Craig (Sara) Martodam, Shana (Jeff) Schmidt, Alisa (Jim Carter) Martodam, Kelly (Matt) Davis, Kristofer (Ashley) Terwilliger, and Nikolas (Anthea Young) Terwilliger; and great grandchildren Kahiwa and Maile Emma Hoe, Ola and Ulu Hoe, Keenan Walker, Marla, Avery, and unborn baby Schmidt, Bailey, Blake, Brayden and Chase Davis, Kinsley Terwilliger, and Austin and Jade Terwilliger.A memorial service and celebration of Ray’s life will be Friday, July 21, 2017, 2-7 p.m., at Cleary Lake Regional Park Pavilion, Prior Lake. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.