Return to Ridder a bit of a letdown for Lightning

Eastview girls 6th in Class AA hockey tourney Eastview goalie Kaitlyn Pellicci has company in the crease during the second period of a state Class AA girls hockey quarterfinal game against Hill-Murray. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

A lot of hockey players would jump at the chance to play at Ridder Arena, but for Eastview’s girls it’s a case of been there, done that.

Hill-Murray defeated the Lightning 4-1 in the Class AA quarterfinals Feb. 23, denying Eastview its state tournament of playing three games at the Xcel Energy Center. The loss sent Eastview back to Ridder Arena for its final two games last week. Eastview finished 17-12-2 after splitting two consolation bracket games at Ridder Arena, including a 3-0 loss to South Suburban Conference rival Farmington in the fifth-place game Saturday afternoon.

The Lightning played at state for the third consecutive year and finished sixth, fifth and sixth in those tournaments.

Eastview went into the quarterfinal game believing it could compete with Hill-Murray but realizing it needed to capitalize on its chances and avoid killer mistakes. Neither of those happened. “We had some chances,” Lightning coach Herb Harvey said. “Even when we were down 4-1 we had a couple shots by our ‘D’ that I don’t think their goalie saw at all.”

Senior forward Natalie Snodgrass scored at 10 minutes, 6 seconds of the first period, tying the game 1-1. Hill-Murray regained the lead less than five minutes later on defender Taylor Wemple’s second goal of the game.

Early in the second period a Lightning player tried to send the puck behind the Eastview goal to ease some Hill-Murray pressure but inadvertently swept it into the net. The Pioneers added another goal about eight minutes later and Eastview couldn’t recover.

The own goal “was a relief for us, no matter how you score it,” Hill-Murray coach Bill Schafhauser said, “but I really feel bad for the kid.”

Getting a lead early would have been a boost for Eastview’s upset hopes, Harvey said, but when the Lightning fell behind it was left scrambling to catch up against a deeper team. Eastview used just two lines for a significant portion of the game.

“Hill is a good skating team and as the game went on we had trouble matching their speed and depth,” Harvey said.

Hill-Murray outshot Eastview 35-18, including 27-9 over the final two periods, but couldn’t carry the strong play over to its next two games. The Pioneers lost to Blaine 5-1 in the semifinals and 6-0 to Eden Prairie for third place. No. 1-ranked Edina defeated Blaine 4-0 in the final for the first state girls hockey championship in school history.

The Lightning won on its return to Ridder Arena on Feb. 24, defeating Roseau 4-1 in the consolation semifinals. Roseau had a 41-24 advantage in shots on goal, but Lightning senior Kaitlyn Pellicci blocked 40 of the Rams’ shots.

Snodgrass scored the final two goals of her Eastview career, the first at even strength 4:28 into the game and the second shorthanded early in the second period. She also assisted on a goal by Haley Ford that put Eastview up 4-0 at 12:15 of the second. Mikayla Kelly scored in the first period. Mary Keating had two assists and Ford one.

Farmington goalie Abby Bollig made 23 saves in the consolation championship game. Bollig, who also made 49 saves in the Tigers’ loss to Edina in the quarterfinal round, earned a spot on the all-tournament team. The Tigers scored twice in the second period and added an empty-net goal with 55 seconds remaining in their third game against Eastview this season. The teams split two games in South Suburban Conference play.

Snodgrass, Pellicci and Ford are part of the graduating class that also includes forward Sophia Mixa, defender Lindsay Ruedy, forward Molly Beckman and defender Allie Tuccitto. Several of the seniors played in the state tournament the last three years, which also were the first three state appearances in Eastview history.