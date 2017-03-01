Alice M. Pivec, age 80, of Lakeville, passed away peacefully at her home on February 23, 2017.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Tim Pivec, and brothers, Francis and Thomas Mahowald.

She is survived by her loving children: Steve (Cindy), Sue Pivec (Glenn Jochim), Tom Pivec (Pamela Footh); grandchildren: Matthew (Emily), Jessica, and Sarah; siblings, Bernard (Judy), Lloyd (Jan)and Michael (Sharon), and Barbara Mahowald; sister-in-law, Maryann Mahowald and special care taker, Carol Orndorff, also by other loving relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was held 11 AM Monday February 27, 2017 at All Saints Catholic Church, 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville, MN (952-469-2723). Visitation from 3-7 PM Sunday (2/26) at White Funeral Home, 20134 Kenwood Tr., Lakeville, and also 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

