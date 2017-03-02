CR 42 bridge project back on track

Lane closures begin April 17

Bridge repairs and road construction will challenge motorists this spring at County Road 42 and Interstate 35W in Burnsville.

The westbound lanes of the County Road 42 bridge will be closed from April 17, when work begins, to May 22. The eastbound lanes will be closed from May 22 to June 21.

Detours will cause some congestion on local streets, said John Sass, project manager for the Dakota County Transportation Department. The bridge carries more than 50,000 vehicle trips a day on the county’s principal east-west roadway.

“The first three days will be ugly,” Sass said. “But then people will figure out the route that they prefer, and they’ll generally stick to it.”

The $2.3 million project was originally scheduled for last summer. But officials decided to hold off because the busy summer schedules of the few contractors that do bridge deck overlays would have pushed up costs, Sass said. The project was bid for this spring instead, when contractors won’t be as busy.

The project includes new concrete mill and overlay on the 28-year-old deck, which officials say has been deteriorated by deicing salts. Replacing the deck now will add about 30 years of bridge life, Sass said. Without a new overlay, the bridge would have to be replaced in 15 to 20 years, he said. Bridge joints and sidewalks will also be repaired.

The project includes a 500-foot extension of the eastbound County Road left-turn lane motorists use to access northbound I-35W. Heavy use of the dual left-turn lanes by vehicles coming from the Burnsville Center area causes backups of eastbound through traffic, particularly in the lane next to the turn lanes. The backups often extend into the Aldrich Avenue intersection.

“We’re trying to get that left-turning movement out of the through traffic in that area,” Sass said.

The project also includes reconstruction of the traffic signal at Buck Hill Road and the southbound I-35W ramp.

Dakota County has hosted two meetings on the project with area businesses, and the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce held one in November, chamber President Jennifer Harmening said.

Now the chamber is gearing up with email blasts and website postings about the project, she said.

The city of Burnsville has relaxed its temporary sign regulations to allow businesses to guide motorists to their doors, Harmening said.

“It’ll be short, but painful,” she said.

The county will discuss the project with Burnsville’s police and fire departments and other ambulance services that travel to nearby Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.

“The hospital isn’t so impacted with the westbound closure, but with the eastbound closure, there will be directional signing to the hospital,” Sass said.

Roads that will carry detoured traffic include Burnhaven Drive, Aldrich Avenue, Nicollet Avenue, Buck Hill Road and Southcross Drive and 150th Street West, according to the county.

The bridge is owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, whose share of the project is about $1.5 million, Sass said. The county will pay $413,000 and the city $338,000, he said.

Project information is at www.co.dakota.mn.us/Transportation/PlannedConstruction/CR42-I35WBurnsville.