Eagan Foundation awards grants

The Eagan Foundation announced the recipients of $13,000 in funding to 18 local nonprofits last week, marking the foundation’s largest annual grant cycle in its 27-year history.

The funding will support a variety of initiatives. Grants were distributed in an event Feb. 23 in the Eagan Room at City Hall.

“At last year’s fundraiser, many generous individuals stepped forward to donate to our community grants program, said David Lutz, chair of the Community Grants Committee. “Through their generosity, we were able to achieve over a 50 percent increase our grants program for 2017. We asked, the community clearly responded, and we’re honored to be the trusted steward of their funds.”

Grant recipients and their projects are:

• 360 Communities: groceries for clients to prepare meals.

• Advent Cares: supplies needed for a communitywide day of service.

• Adventures in Learning: field trips for summer grade school programs for English language learners.

• Art Works Eagan: a series of community workshops and final art show.

• Bowls for Brain Power: clay and glaze for a student-community event to make handmade pottery bowls.

• Caponi Art Park: support for performances and events and signage to help with park navigation.

• DARTS: multicultural and diverse books for Learning Buddies program.

• Eagan Art Festival: support for hands-on art activities.

• Eagan High School Forensics Boosters: laptops for use by debate students from families in need.

• Eagan’s Mens Chorus: support for the Eagan’s Mens Chorus concerts at senior citizens facilities in Eagan or Dakota County during 2017.

• Eagan Theater Company: two lapel microphones and period-specific costumes for upcoming theater performances.

• Eagan’s July 4th FunFest: support for the Eagan FunFest Ambassador and Candidate Program.

• The Link: support for Lincoln Place apartments for youth experiencing homelessness.

• Loaves and Fishes: building materials for a shed for food shelf garden.

• Meals on Wheels in NW Dakota County: additional meal enhancements.

• Reaching Up Ministries: supplies and healthy snacks for homework help program.

• TreeHouse Inc.: support for a one-to-one mentoring program for at-risk teenagers.

For more information on any of the organizations, or to inquire how to volunteer or become a board member with the Eagan Foundation, contact [email protected] or visit www.eaganfoundation.org.

Founded in 1990, the foundation is a nonprofit, community-building organization whose vision is to make Eagan the best place to live, learn, work, and play. Its mission is investing in Eagan’s future by providing community connections, grants and scholarships.

The foundation has raised and reinvested nearly $1,4 million in the community.