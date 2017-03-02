Eagan hit-and-run victim back on his bike

Red Cross blood drive at MHC Software on anniversary of crash

It’s been about a year since Bryan Joas took bike ride that was cut short. Bryan Joas

Joas, who lives in Eagan, was riding his bike March 8, 2016, when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run accident that left him with life-threatening injuries.

He spent the rest of the spring in the hospital recovering from the traumatic experience undergoing 12 surgeries.

During his recovery, he required at least 35 units of blood and 11 units of platelets.

He’s been back to work since September, but he’s still in the midst of his recovery.

“The new normal is the last six months,” Joas said. “I’ll have some ongoing medical things I’ll have to deal with the rest of my life, but all things considered I’m pretty lucky. There’s still some physical rebuilding of strength and mobility, but I’m working at it.”

While the hit-and-run happened while he was on the bike, Joas has no qualms about getting back on. He’s already been back on his bike for short rides.

“It feels pretty comfortable to ride a bike,” Joas said. “Obviously I’m not as fast as I was when I got hit. But I’ve raced since I was 18. I went on a lot of group rides and long trips. It’s always good to get out an push yourself like anyone would. It’s been part of my life forever.”

He doesn’t have any memory of the accident, so he said he didn’t have any anxiety getting back on the bike.

The individual driving the vehicle who hit Joas still hasn’t been identified. A reward was offered for information leading to the identification of the driver who hit Joas in Eureka Township on March 8, 2016, on 250th Street West just west of Highview Avenue. Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or light-colored truck with loud exhaust.

“I haven’t had any vindictive motive trying to find the person,” Joas said. “I’m more focused on passing the next physical test I’ve had. I haven’t gone back. Even if they found the person, it’s not really going to help me individually.”

One thing he wishes he could do was donate blood, but he can’t right now. He said he never expected to need as much blood as he did during his recovery.

“It opened my eyes,” Joas said. “Of all the procedures I had and talented doctors that helped me, if they didn’t have blood, they wouldn’t have been able to do any work.”

So if there’s one thing people could do to support Joas, it would be to donate blood.

His place of employment, MHC Software, is holding a blood drive on the anniversary of the crash 1-7 p.m. March 8 at 12000 Portland Ave. in Burnsville.

To make an appointment to donate, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App and use sponsor code JoasStrongBV, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

According to the Red Cross, a patient in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion ever two seconds.

“If you can’t give to this blood drive, try to find one that you can, if you’re able to,” Joas said. “It’s the biggest support you can give to accident victims. I expect there are other people who don’t envision they would need it. They don’t know if it’s going to be a family member or a stranger who needs it next.”

The blood collected March 8 may help many types of patients including accident and trauma victims, cancer patients, organ transplant recipients, premature babies and patients with blood diseases, such as leukemia, sickle cell disease and more.

All blood types are needed, but Type O negative and Type AB plasma are always particularly welcome because when there’s no time to determine a patient’s blood type, emergency personnel reach for those types because they can be given to a patient with any blood type.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.