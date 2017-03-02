Farmington, Rosemount gymnasts place in all-around top 10

Irish’s Schlie takes 3rd on floor exercise Rosemount’s Josie Schlie competes on balance beam at the state Class AA individual meet. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Two of the South Suburban Conference’s best gymnasts, Farmington senior Amanda Davenport and Rosemount junior Josie Schlie, finished in the top 10 in the all-around at the state Class AA meet Saturday night.

Davenport scored 37.65 in the all-around at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion, finishing one place out of a medal. A score of 37.90 or higher was required to finish in the top six. Davenport performed consistently, scoring at least 9.25 in every event with a high of 9.5 on vault.

Schlie, competing at state for the fifth time, took ninth place with 37.45 for the highest all-around finish of her career. Also competing in the state all-around was Eagan senior Megan Harrold, who was 19th with 36.675.

Schlie medaled on floor exercise, finishing third with 9.625. Class AA all-around champion Chancey Neu of Champlin Park also won floor with 9.725. Eagan ninth-grader Teagan Ramboldt was fifth with 9.575, good enough for a medal. Farmington junior Lauren Slayton was ninth with 9.5 and Davenport was 13th with 9.45.

Davenport scored 9.45 on uneven bars to place 13th. Schlie placed 20th with 9.25 and Harrold was 29th with 8.4. Lauren Slayton of Farmington finished ninth on floor exercise at the state Class AA gymnastics meet. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Schlie scored 9.475 on vault, good for 13th place. Harrold was 17th with 9.45 and Slayton was 18th with 9.425.

Eastview junior Bailey Davidson scored 9.325 on balance beam to finish 10th. Davenport was 13th with 9.25. Schlie fell during her routine, dropping her score to 9.1. The fall might have cost Schlie a chance to medal on beam and in the all-around.

Class AA team champion Lakeville North had two medalists in the individual competition. Anna Altermatt (38.075) and Rachel Steiner (37.925) were third and fifth in the all-around. Steiner placed second on floor (9.675) and bars (9.75). Altermatt scored 9.6 on bars to take fourth. Steiner was fourth on vault with 9.625.

Lakeville South sophomore Kari Wenzel earned a fifth-place medal on beam, scoring 9.45.