Go green for a special day in Rosemount

Rosemount Rotary fundraiser includes food, music, fun

Legacy will perform during the Irish for a Day Soiree in Rosemount on Saturday, March 18. Photo contributed by Ten Tiny Toes Photography

FunKeys will perform during the Irish for a Day Soiree in Rosemount on Saturday, March 18. Photo contributed by Ten Tiny Toes Photography

Rosemount Rotary is the small club that aims to make a big impact in the community.

That’s the way Rotary member Lisa Lusk describes the club, which will have its largest fundraising event of the year Saturday, March 18, during the Irish for a Day Soiree at the Rosemount Community Center.

The evening of entertainment that will start at 5:30 p.m. and is suitable for an adult night out will include dinner, a cash bar, music, a drawing for prizes, silent auction and a chance to catch up with friends and neighbors while supporting Rotary’s community causes.

“We are hoping it continues to gain some traction in the community,” Lusk said of the event’s fifth year. “The people who have come, they enjoy it. We would love to see it grow.”

Lusk said having an Irish focused event on the St. Patrick’s Day weekend was a natural for Rosemount, which honors its founders’ heritage in many ways.

The event includes many nods to that heritage.

Aside from the wearing of the green by attendees, the Irish band Legacy will kick off the evening playing traditional Irish music and other selections during the cocktail hour.

Dinner, catered by Rosemount’s Las Tortillas, will start at 7 p.m.

Back by popular demand will be the FunKeys dueling piano show, which caps the evening with the musical fun starting after 8 p.m.

Lusk describes the duo as part comedians and part very accomplished musicians. The Irish for a Day Soiree includes opportunities for friends and neighbors to connect. Photo contributed by Ten Tiny Toes Photography www.tentinytoesphoto.com

“They will play anything that can engage the audience in a sing along or banter with them,” Lusk said.

She said people who attend will probably know all of the songs they play as they cover such artists and Billy Joel, Neil Diamond and Frank Sinatra.

While people will walk away with memories, some who have the luck of the Irish will leave the night with even more than that.

The grand prize for a drawing is a trip for two to Ireland. The package includes airline travel vouchers, a four-night stay at a bed-and-breakfast and car rental.

Other prizes include a 60-inch high definition Smart TV, small electronics and the Wall of Wine.

Tickets for the prize drawing are available before and during the event.

At the end of the night, while people will embrace the fun, Lusk hopes they also recognize the important work they are supporting.

“We’ve done a couple of visioning sessions,” Lusk said. “The common theme through all three of those has been the passion for serving youth and families.”

The fundraiser will support a variety of projects that have “a strong focus on youth and families,” Lusk said.

The Rotary supports such local projects as Cody’s Closet, which provides clothes and other essentials to students in need at Rosemount High School.

Each November, the Rotary selects a group of RHS students to go through an ethics course developed by Eagan Rotary members.

The club also pays for students to participate in a camp focused on entrepreneurial endeavors.

It is hosting the first youth foreign exchange students this year.

The club supports 360 Communities Family Resource Center’s food shelf and the Armful of Love program.

Lusk said Rotary also uses the event as a way to recruit more members.

“For me the whole service above self should be the driving factor for people wanting to join,” Lusk said.

People who are interested in joining Rotary can go online to its website at rosemountrotary.org.

That’s where people can also purchase tickets for the event, which cost $45 each.

Contact Tad Johnson at [email protected] or at twitter.com/editorTJ.