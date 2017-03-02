Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 04, 2007

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $153,251.58

MORTGAGOR(S): Jessica R Crowley, unmarried

MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Financial Minnesota, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: July 10, 2007 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 2529399

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Dated: March 07, 2016

Recorded: June 14, 2016 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3132613

And assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Dated: December 13, 2016

Recorded: January 11, 2017 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3171659

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Financial Minnesota, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer: Caliber Home Loans, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

Property Address: 7691 Whitney Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55124-5404

Tax Parcel ID Number:

01-77000-07-030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 3, Block 7, Townhouse Fourth Addition, Dakota County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $221,325.58

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 16, 2017, or the next business day if October 16, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: February 24, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036438F01

