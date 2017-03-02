Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at 4212 E 77th St., Skyline Village MHC, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076, and the following manufactured home will be sold by public auction by the Sheriff of Dakota County: A 1980 DETRMH manufactured home, 16×72, and serial No. MNDH04D34017771A.

This sale will be held to satisfy a claim held by Skyline Village MHC, upon the above described property and owned by Marlene Ruth Carter with 1st Secured Party MN Housing Fin Agency. The property has been abandon in the Skyline Village MHC.

The amount of the claim against the above referenced property is $2083.92 computed to the date of sale, exclusive of expenses of said sale and the advertising thereof.

Date February 27, 2017

Skyline Village MHC

(by) a Sue Ludden

7510 Concord Blvd

Inver Grove Heights, MN 55076

651-451-2874

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

March 2, 9, 16, 2017

658704