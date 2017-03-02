Panthers, Cougars duel for spot in state hockey

Section 1AA final is Thursday in Rochester Lakeville North’s Max McGlade (riight) tries to get past Lakeville South defenseman Josh Ess during a Jan. 12 South Suburban Conference game. The Lakeville teams will play in the Section 1AA boys hockey championship game Thursday night in Rochester. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

A Lakeville team will play in the state boys hockey tournament next week, making it the seventh time in eight years the city is represented in Minnesota’s premier high school sports event.

But, which Lakeville team? That will be determined Thursday when Lakeville North and Lakeville South play for the Section 1AA championship. Faceoff is 7 p.m. at Rochester Recreation Center.

North and South are the section’s top two seeds, and proved in the first two rounds of the playoffs they are the section’s two best teams. Lakeville North rolled past its first two playoff opponents by a combined 19-2. Lakeville South outscored its first two section opponents 15-2.

Lakeville North (20-5-2) is seeking its third victory of the season over Lakeville South (17-9-1). The Panthers, who tied for second in the South Suburban Conference, defeated the Cougars 3-2 in overtime Jan. 12 at Hasse Arena and 6-2 on Feb. 7 at Ames Arena.

North qualified for state three years in a row from 2013-15, culminating with its Class AA state championship in 2015. The Panthers’ streak was broken by an upset loss to Farmington in last year’s Section 1AA final. Lakeville South is trying to qualify for state for the first time since 2012.

A Lakeville team has won the Section 1AA championship 11 of the last 15 years, dating to Lakeville High School’s 2002 title. The last time the two Lakeville teams met in the Section 1AA final was 2013, with North winning 6-3.

The Panthers jumped on Owatonna with a five-goal first period on its way to a 10-2 victory in the first Section 1AA semifinal Saturday in Rochester. Senior forward Henry Enebak had a hat trick and two assists for North, which outshot Owatonna 48-9. Tommy Klans had two goals and one assist, Blake Brandt had a goal and two assists and Keaton Pehrson picked up four assists for North.

Enebak scored three times and Spencer Schneider twice in the Panthers’ 9-0 victory over Dodge County in the quarterfinal round Feb. 23 at Ames Arena. North outshot Dodge County 24-0 in the first period and 55-9 for the game.

Second-period goals by Jack Olsen and Zach Bauer broke a 2-2 tie and sent Lakeville South on its way to a 6-2 semifinal victory over defending section champion Farmington. Bauer finished with two goals and one assist, and defenseman Sam Malinski had a goal and two assists. Lakeville South had a 49-14 shots on goal advantage over Farmington, which finished 9-17-1.

South breezed to a 9-0 victory over Rochester Mayo in the first round, with Bradley Golant, Josh Ess, Jake Oelrich and Cory Checco scoring two goals each. Oelrich also had two assists for a four-point night.

The North-South winner will play in the state Class AA quarterfinals March 9 at Xcel Energy Center. Seedings and first-round pairings will be determined during a conference call Saturday. Lakeville North, ranked eighth in Class AA by Let’s Play Hockey, could receive one of the top five seeds if it advances to state. Lakeville South, which is ranked 16th, probably would be unseeded.